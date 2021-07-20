Kevin McCarthy Picks Five Republicans For The January 6 Select Committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has selected five Republicans who will sit on the House select committee tasked with investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Those Republicans include Jim Jordan of Ohio, Jim Banks of Indiana, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Troy Nehls of Texas.

Reps. Banks, Jordan, and Nehls all voted to overturn the 2020 presidential results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, while Davis and Armstrong both voted to certify the 2020 election results.

"You've got a mix from the entire conference, from people who objected, people who didn't object. ... You've got people who authored the commission," McCarthy told reporters. "So, you've got a microcosm of the conference."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she is reviewing the picks and will decide whether they will be allowed to join the committee. If Pelosi approves the five Republicans, they will join Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who was picked by Pelosi as one of the eight lawmakers to serve on the 13-member committee.

The committee will be chaired by Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson and will also include Reps. Adam Schiff, Zoe Lofgren and Pete Aguilar, Jamie Raskin, Elaine Luria, and Stephanie Murphy.

The committee is scheduled to hold its first hearing next week.