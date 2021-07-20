Marc Badain Resigns As President Of Las Vegas Raiders

By Ginny Reese

July 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Marc Badain has resigned as the president of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL.

Badain first began working as the summer intern with the team when it was still in Los Angeles, and then played an instrumental part in the team's move to Las Vegas three decades later.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement:

"Today I have accepted Marc Badain's resignation as president of the Las Vegas Raiders. Marc has been an integral part of the Raider Family for 30 years. Rising from a training camp driver to president of the entire organization. His efforts in helping to build the most magnificent stadium in the sports and entertainment capital of the world will never be forgotten. I wish Marc, his wife Amy, daughter Ali, and sons Bernie and Zach all the best in whatever the future holds. Once a Raider always a Raider."

Badain first became president in 2015 after previously being the chief financial officer and the assistant to former president, Amy Trask.

Badain said in a statement:

"The successful construction and operation of Allegiant Stadium has been unequivocally the most challenging part of my 30 years with the organization. Seeing it through to the end has been rewarding beyond measure. Together the Raiders and Las Vegas accomplished what seemed impossible. Now that the project is complete it is time for me to focus on my family and look ahead to new pursuits. I am forever grateful to MD for his unwavering support and friendship. I wish him and the Raider family the best. I will always feel a part of the team because everyone knows ... once a Raider always a Raider."

