Memphis Named One Of The 'World's Greatest Places' For 2021

With so many incredible places around the world, it's not easy to score a coveted spot on the list of greatest places. However, that's exactly what happened with Tennessee's own home of the blues when Time magazine named Memphis to its list of 2021's greatest places in the world.

In the third annual list, Time ranked 100 of the "World's Greatest Places" to highlight the regions that have attracted travelers over the last year. Other American cities that managed to get a spot on the list include New York City, Las Vegas, Denver, Santa Fe, and more.

Here's what Time had to say about the birthplace of rock 'n' roll:

"Memphis, Graceland's home, is in the midst of an exciting evolution. In the historic South Main Arts District, the Memphis Central Station gleams after careful restoration. Now, in addition to serving rail customers, the station also houses the Hilton-run Central Station Hotel, which features both a listening lounge with 500 vinyl albums celebrating the city's musical legacy, and Bishop, a French fine-dining spot from local James Beard darlings Andrew Ticer and Michael Hudman. Meanwhile, the Hyatt Centric Beal Street — the first hotel on that famed stretch — has opened its doors."

Check out Time magazine's full list of the world's greatest places here.