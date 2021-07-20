New Orleans Named One Of The 'World's Greatest Places' For 2021

By Sarah Tate

July 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

With so many incredible places around the world, it's not easy to score a coveted spot on the list of greatest places. However, that's exactly what happened with Louisiana's own Crescent City when Time magazine named New Orleans to its list of 2021's greatest places in the world.

In the third annual list, Time ranked 100 of the "World's Greatest Places" to highlight the regions that have attracted travelers over the last year. Other American cities that managed to get a spot on the list include New York City, Las Vegas, Denver, Santa Fe, and more.

Here's what Time had to say about the jazz capital of the world:

"Music, architecture, art and gastronomy are the pride of NOLA, and lodging and attractions coming this year capture and expand on that spirit. Housed in the city's former World Trade Center, the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences brings new life to the once shuttered riverfront landmark and will feature a fine-dining restaurant from beloved local chef Donald Link. The city's beating heart is on display with live music at The Bar at Commons Club, located in the Virgin Hotel in the Warehouse District, and the One11, the first hotel to open in the French Quarter in 50 years. Also in the Warehouse District, the new Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience explores the rich history of Jewish people in the South."

Check out Time magazine's full list of the world's greatest places here.

