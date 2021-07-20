Nick Saban: Alabama Player Approaching $1 Million In NIL Endorsements

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young faces big expectations in 2021.

Not only is Young expected to take the reins as the Tide's starting quarterback -- though not officially announced yet -- he's also reportedly approaching $1 million in NIL endorsements, according to head coach Nick Saban.

The seven-time national champion said Young is due to make "ungodly numbers" during an appearance at the Texas High School Coaches Association's convention on Tuesday (July 20), one day prior to his scheduled SEC Media Days appearance in Hoover, Alabama on Wednesday (July 21).

"Certain positions, probably, enhance opportunities to create value, like quarterback, and our quarterback (Young) already has approached ungodly numbers — I'm not going to say what they are — and he hasn't even played yet. Hasn't even started," Saban said via The Athletic. "... It’s almost seven figures. And it's like, the guy hasn't even played yet. But that's because of our brand."

That's one heck of a recruiting pitch for the Tide, who not only enter the 2021 season as defending national champions, but also signed their highest-rated recruiting class (327.91 points) of all-time during National Signing Days for the 2021 national recruiting cycle in February, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Young was Alabama's top prospect for the 2020 national recruiting cycle, rating as a 5-star dual-threat quarterback and ranking as the No. 1 player for his position and the state of California, as well as the No. 2 prospect overall.

The Southern California native signed a deal to be represented by Creative Artists Agency on July 2, one day after the NCAA's new rules allowing athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness went into effect.

As of Tuesday (July 20), Young's only public endorsement has been a tweet for the company Cash App.

Young appeared in nine games as a backup for Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones -- who was selected at No. 15 overall by the New England Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft in April -- and threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 13 of 22 passing.

The Tide will open the 2021 season in a neutral site matchup against the Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta on September 4.