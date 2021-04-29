Alabama Has Record Night With Historic Round One 2021 NFL Draft Class

Former Alabama Crimson Tide players had a prominent presence during the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alabama tied the University of Miami's record set in 2004 of six former players selected first-round of the NFL Draft.

Former Crimson Tide players selected in the first-round of this year's draft included:

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle selected by the Miami Dolphins at No. 6 overall

Defensive back Patrick Surtain II selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 9 overall

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith selected by the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 10 overall

Quarterback Mac Jones selected by the New England Patriots at No. 15 overall

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood selected by the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 17 overall

Running back Najee Harris selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 24 overall.

Harris, Leatherwood, Smith and Jones were all part of Alabama's historic class for the 2017 national recruiting cycle, which ranked No. 1 among FBS teams, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Surtain and Waddle were two of the top prospects for Alabama's 2018 class, which ranked second among SEC teams and fifth nationally.

Last year, the Crimson Tide fell one pick short of tying Miami's 2004 record after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy all selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

