Prince Harry Told The Royal Family About His Upcoming Memoir

Prince Harry made an exciting announcement on Monday (July 19)—he's writing a memoir about his experience as a member of the British royal family. Following his announcement about the upcoming book, many began to wonder whether the Duke of Sussex had personally informed his fellow royals before going public.

Harper's Bazaar reached out to a spokesperson for Prince Harry about the speculation. The spokesperson told the outlet the Duke of Sussex "very recently" told the rest of the royal family about his memoir. The outlet also reports that Prince Harry "would not need permission from Buckingham Palace" to publish the tome.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The Duke of Sussex went on to say that he's "deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

Page Six was able to view a blurb about the upcoming memoir, which was written by the duke's publisher Penguin Random House. “In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him," the document reportedly reads.

The blurb goes on to reveal the memoir will cover Prince Harry's lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.” The manuscript was also described as “an honest and captivating personal portrait.”

Harry will donate the proceeds from the memoir to charity, however, it's currently not known exactly which one. The memoir is expected to be published in late 2022.