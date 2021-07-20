See Where Ohio Ranks On List Of States With Most 'Born-And-Bred' Residents

People relocate all the time, but there’s no place like home.

Some states have more born-and-bred residents than others, and Stacker organized them all in a ranking using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. The list also includes Washington D.C.

“In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there...Elsewhere, in major metropolitan centers like New York City, it can feel like no one is originally from there.”

“Results on this list might surprise some readers,” Stacker predicted, revealing the list of states with the biggest portions of the total population born in that state.

So, where does Ohio fall on that list?

The Buckeye State cracks the Top 5, coming in at No. 3 overall.

Nearly 75% of the population was born in the state, the report shows. The Census Bureau's American Community Survey tracked a total population of 11,689,100 Ohioans in 2019.

Stacker writes of Ohio:

These are the Top 10 states with the most born-and-bred residents:

Louisiana Michigan Ohio Mississippi Pennsylvania Wisconsin Iowa Alabama West Virginia Kentucky

