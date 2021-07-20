See Where Ohio Ranks On List Of States With Most 'Born-And-Bred' Residents

By Kelly Fisher

July 20, 2021

People relocate all the time, but there’s no place like home.

Some states have more born-and-bred residents than others, and Stacker organized them all in a ranking using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. The list also includes Washington D.C.

“In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there...Elsewhere, in major metropolitan centers like New York City, it can feel like no one is originally from there.”

“Results on this list might surprise some readers,” Stacker predicted, revealing the list of states with the biggest portions of the total population born in that state.

So, where does Ohio fall on that list?

The Buckeye State cracks the Top 5, coming in at No. 3 overall.

Nearly 75% of the population was born in the state, the report shows. The Census Bureau's American Community Survey tracked a total population of 11,689,100 Ohioans in 2019.

Stacker writes of Ohio:

“The Birthplace of Aviation currently leads the country in the manufacture of plastics and rubber, fabricated metals, and electrical equipment and appliances. Buckeyes' votes really count: In almost every election since Johnson in 1964, whichever way Ohio voted is the way the election went."

These are the Top 10 states with the most born-and-bred residents:

  1. Louisiana
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio
  4. Mississippi
  5. Pennsylvania
  6. Wisconsin
  7. Iowa
  8. Alabama
  9. West Virginia
  10. Kentucky

See the rest of the rankings here.

