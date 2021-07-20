This Is The Most Commonly Misspelled Word In Texas

If you can't remember if it's "which" or "witch" or get stumped by the spelling of "guarantee," you're not alone. That's why Google is a popular source to use as a spell checker.

AT&T recently compiled a list of the words that we're all spelling incorrectly. Here's how they did it:

“We at AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched ‘how to spell’ words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends. After diving into these numbers, we see each state has its own spelling struggles, though there is some commonality across the US. And while some of these entries may surprise you, others definitly definitely will not.”

So what's the word that leaves Texans scratching their heads?

Confident

Texas was the only state that commonly misspelled it as "confidant."

The most commonly misspelled word in 12 states was quarantine. AT&T also found that most people stick an extra "u" in "favorite," which isn't entirely wrong. "Favourite" is incorrect in the United States, but correct in the United Kingdom.

Other commonly misspelled words included quarantine and coronavirus, which makes sense with the recent pandemic. Other notable top searched misspelled words in states included “receive” (Arkansas), “watch” (Maine), and “piece” (Idaho).

See the full list here.