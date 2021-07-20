This Phoenix Eatery's Inside Seating Is Only For Vaccinated People

One Phoenix eatery is only allowing vaccinated individuals to use the indoor seating, reported AZ Family.

Oven+Vine is a popular midtown restaurant located off Central Avenue and Thomas Road. According to the owner of Oven+Vine, the move isn't meant to be politically-driven, but to ensure the safety of their family members who are immunocompromised.

Visitors of the restaurant will need to show proof of their vaccination in order to be able to sit inside. A sign on the front door of the eatery reads, "Inside seating is available for vaccinated people. Please show proof of vaccination when ordering."

One resident who isn't vaccinated, Monica Gonzales, says she doesn't mind the restriction. She said, "It's their business. They have the right to do what they want. At the same time, there are other places to go. It's not my place to tell them how to run their business ultimately."

Customer Chris Kinsig said, "I wish that more restaurants would do this. I just came from Seattle on vacation and there's a lot of this kind of setup where they require vaccinations."

The restriction comes as the Delta variant is causing an uprise in Arizona cases.