TOKYO BOUND: These Olympians Have Ties To The Pacific Northwest

After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes are putting their hopes on the line for this year's Tokyo Olympics. Despite several restrictions, athletes from across the world are hungry to gain notoriety and glory for their country, including the United States.

Many Team USA players' hometowns, teams, and colleges are in the Pacific Northwest. In fact, over 100 Olympic competitors have ties to the region, according to KUOW. These Tokyo-bound athletes range from high schoolers to long-time legends. For some, it's their first Olympics, and for others, it's their fifth.

No matter their background and prestige, they're going for one thing: the gold medal.

Since there are so many competitors, here are the athletes you should keep your eyes on when the Olympics go live later this month:

Eric Filia (baseball) will be an outfielder for Team USA. This player has been in the minor leagues with the Seattle Mariners and now the AAA Tacoma Rainiers. A stellar performance in Tokyo could bring him close to the majors.

Mariel Zagunis (fencing, sabre) is from Beaverton, Oregon and is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. She competed in the inaugural women's sabre competition at the 2004 Athens Games, and was even chosen to carry the U.S. flag at the 2012 London Games' Opening Ceremony.

WNBA star Sue Bird (women's basketball) plays point guard for the Seattle Storm. The 40-year-old is going for her fifth straight gold medal.