Twitter Suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after the congresswoman shared two posts about COVID-19 in which the social media company said violated its misinformation policy on Monday (July 20).

NBC News reports Greene will be locked out of Twitter for 12 hours after making unsubstantiated claims about COVID-19 and the vaccination effort amid a new, more contagious variant of coronavirus surging nationwide.

The surge comes as states report low vaccination rates, leaving hospital and public health officials preparing for yet another spike in positive cases and COVID-related deaths nationwide.

In March, Twitter announced a "strike system" in which a user's account is locked for 12 hours after two or three strikes, and seven days for four strikes.

A user will be banned after five strikes, NBC News reports.

A company official said Greene's account had "multiple" strikes at the time of her suspension.

Greene, who has publicly compared mask mandates at the U.S. Capitol to the Holocaust, was previously suspended from Twitter for sharing false claims about voter fraud earlier this year.

The Republican congresswoman responded to her most recent Twitter suspension by calling out the social media website for what she viewed as an "attack" on her "freedom of speech" in a post shared to her Facebook account Monday night.