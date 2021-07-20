Utah's Gas Prices Among Top 5 Highest In The Entire Country

Utah's gas prices just keep rising. They've risen so much that they're in the top five highest gas prices in the entire country right now, reported KSL.

According to the American Automobile Association's State Gas Price Average survey, Utah's average gas price last week was $3.79 per gallon.

According to the survey, Utah's gas prices are the fifth-highest in the nation.

The state with the highest gas prices is California, with an average gas price of $4.32 per gallon.

AAA's Aldo Vazquez said, "Since last Thursday, 10 states saw the largest increase in their averages, and Utah was first on that list with about a 10-cent increase."

According to Vazquez, prices across the west have been rising faster. Vazquez explained, "That has a lot to do with the fact that there aren't as many refineries on the West Coast as there are on the East Coast and especially the South."

The states with the top ten gas prices are:

The state with the lowest gas prices is Mississippi, with an average gas price of $2.78 per gallon.