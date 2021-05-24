Feedback

Nevada Has Some Of The Highest Gas Prices In The Country

By Ginny Reese

May 24, 2021

Nevada officially has the third-highest gas prices in America, reported FOX 5 Vegas.

According to data from AAA, Nevada's average gas prices have soared up to $3.61 per gallon. In Clark County, the average gas price is $3.63 per gallon.

The county with the highest gas prices in Nevada is Washoe County with an average gas price of $3.78 per gallon.

The only states with higher average gas prices are California and Hawaii. California's average gas price is $4.15 per gallon, and Hawaii's average price is $3.85 per gallon.

Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada spokesperson, said that Nevada is usually among the top five states for the highest average gas prices because the state gets its gas supply from California.

According to Avila, gas prices tent to rise as more and more people travel in the state. With Memorial Day on the horizon, gas prices are going up.

Since less people were traveling last year, the average gas prices in Nevada were about $2.37 per gallon.

Avila said that the rising gas prices are a sign that the state and country are returning to a level of normalcy, and that prices will likely be even higher on Fathers' Day weekend.

