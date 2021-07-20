Washington Girl To Compete For 'Fittest Teen On Earth' Title

While some Americans head to Tokyo for the long-awaited Olympics, one Washington teenager will soon be competing for another worldwide title: 'Fittest Teen on Earth.'

Trista Smith is a 15-year-old sophomore at Richland High School -- and the third fittest teen in the world for her age group, KIRO 7 says.

"It's crazy but like I just feel like a normal person," Smith told reporters. Since she was four years old, the student has been training as a gymnast and participating in CrossFit, a high-intensity fitness regimen and a branded company. For Smith, CrossFit is a lifestyle.

"I've been in the gym a long time most of my life I really started getting into it like when I was around four years old that's when I started lifting," she said.