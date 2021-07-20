WATCH: Doorbell Camera Shows Moment Plano House Exploded

By Anna Gallegos

July 20, 2021

woman stands in front of burned out house
Photo: Getty Images

A doorbell camera caught the exact moment a house in Plano exploded on Monday afternoon.

First responders rushed to the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive around 4:40 p.m. after several 911 callers reported that a house was completely gone.

The explosion leveled the house. One adult was pulled from the rubble and transported to the hospital. Two other adults and three children from neighboring homes were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

The blast sent debris flying and was felt by residents living two or three streets away from the ruined home.

"After that explosion happened, my walls were vibrating, everything in the house was vibrating. It felt like my whole house had shifted over," one resident told WFAA on Monday.

The two homes next to the destroyed house sustained extreme structural damage, according to the Plano Fire Department.

On Tuesday, Plano authorities said the sudden explosion was likely caused by an "isolated gas leak."

"Plano’s Fire Marshal states the explosion was most likely caused by a gas leak inside the house but further investigation will be necessary to determine exactly where the gas leak was located within the home. The extensive damage to the home will hinder these ongoing investigations. In addition, the Fire Marshal has emphasized that the leak was isolated to the home at 4429 Cleveland Drive and no other homes are in danger," according to a Fire Department statement.

Bomb sniffing dogs were also used at the explosion site, but officials said no explosives or hazardous materials were found.

