WATCH: Doorbell Camera Shows Moment Plano House Exploded

The blast sent debris flying and was felt by residents living two or three streets away from the ruined home.

"After that explosion happened, my walls were vibrating, everything in the house was vibrating. It felt like my whole house had shifted over," one resident told WFAA on Monday.

The two homes next to the destroyed house sustained extreme structural damage, according to the Plano Fire Department.

On Tuesday, Plano authorities said the sudden explosion was likely caused by an "isolated gas leak."

"Plano’s Fire Marshal states the explosion was most likely caused by a gas leak inside the house but further investigation will be necessary to determine exactly where the gas leak was located within the home. The extensive damage to the home will hinder these ongoing investigations. In addition, the Fire Marshal has emphasized that the leak was isolated to the home at 4429 Cleveland Drive and no other homes are in danger," according to a Fire Department statement.

Bomb sniffing dogs were also used at the explosion site, but officials said no explosives or hazardous materials were found.