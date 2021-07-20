Watch Machine Gun Kelly Participate In A Stunt For The New 'Jackass' Movie

By Katrina Nattress

July 20, 2021

Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the gang are gearing up to release their fourth Jackass movie (first in a decade), and from the looks of the first JACKASS FOREVER trailer they're bringing some famous friends along for the ride, including Machine Gun Kelly.

The rapper-turned-rocker is featured in a stunt that sees the return of the giant hand. This time, it involves two people riding stationary bikes on the edge of a pool.

"The faster you pedal your bike, the faster the other guy's hand goes back," the announcer said in the clip, before MGK gets slapped into the water.

"You said it wasn't going to feel like anything!" he exclaimed while drying off.

Tyler, The Creator, Eric André and more celebs also make appearances in the new movie.

Watch the JACKASS FOREVER trailer above.

Earlier this month, MGK revealed that he's releasing new music in August. He's also gearing up to go on tour this fall. Check out a full list of dates below.

Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall Tour Dates

09/09  MINNEAPOLIS, MN                   THE ARMORY

09/10  COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA                 WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER

09/11  INDIANAPOLIS, IN                      TCU AMPHITHEATER               

09/13  NEW YORK , NY                          CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE                          

09/15  BOSTON, MA                               LEADER BANK PAVILION                        

09/17  WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA          THE BIG E         

09/21  DETROIT, MI                                ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE

09/22  CINCINNATI, OH                         THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK

09/24  ORLANDO, FL                              REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL

09/25  LOUISVILLE, KY                           LOUDER THAN LIFE     

09/28  ST. LOUIS, MO                            ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK

10/02  ROGERS, AK                                 WALMART AMP

10/03  BONNER SPRINGS, KS               PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP    

10/05  MILWAUKEE, WI                        EAGLES BALLROOM

10/06  NASHVILLE, TN                           ASCEND AMPHITHEATER

10/09  SACRAMENTO, CA                     AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL

10/10  SAN FRANCISCO, CA                 THE WARFIELD             

10/12  SPOKANE, WA                             SPOKANE PAVILION

10/13  TROUTDALE, OR                         MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD

10/17  SALT LAKE CITY, UT                   THE COMPLEX

10/18  DENVER, CO                                RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

10/20  LOS ANGELES, CA                       THE SHRINE

10/21  PHOENIX, AZ                                MESA AMPHITHEATRE

10/24  DALLAS, TX                                   THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY                       

10/27  CHARLOTTE, NC                         METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

10/28  RICHMOND, VA                          VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!

10/30  PITTSBURGH, PA                        PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER                  

12/18  CLEVELAND, OH                         ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE

