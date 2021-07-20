Watch Machine Gun Kelly Participate In A Stunt For The New 'Jackass' Movie
By Katrina Nattress
July 20, 2021
Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the gang are gearing up to release their fourth Jackass movie (first in a decade), and from the looks of the first JACKASS FOREVER trailer they're bringing some famous friends along for the ride, including Machine Gun Kelly.
The rapper-turned-rocker is featured in a stunt that sees the return of the giant hand. This time, it involves two people riding stationary bikes on the edge of a pool.
"The faster you pedal your bike, the faster the other guy's hand goes back," the announcer said in the clip, before MGK gets slapped into the water.
"You said it wasn't going to feel like anything!" he exclaimed while drying off.
Tyler, The Creator, Eric André and more celebs also make appearances in the new movie.
Watch the JACKASS FOREVER trailer above.
Earlier this month, MGK revealed that he's releasing new music in August. He's also gearing up to go on tour this fall. Check out a full list of dates below.
Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall Tour Dates
09/09 MINNEAPOLIS, MN THE ARMORY
09/10 COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA WESTFAIR AMPHITHEATER
09/11 INDIANAPOLIS, IN TCU AMPHITHEATER
09/13 NEW YORK , NY CENTRAL PARK SUMMERSTAGE
09/15 BOSTON, MA LEADER BANK PAVILION
09/17 WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA THE BIG E
09/21 DETROIT, MI ARETHA FRANKLIN AMPHITHEATRE
09/22 CINCINNATI, OH THE ICON FESTIVAL STAGE AT SMALE PARK
09/24 ORLANDO, FL REBEL ROCK FESTIVAL
09/25 LOUISVILLE, KY LOUDER THAN LIFE
09/28 ST. LOUIS, MO ST. LOUIS MUSIC PARK
10/02 ROGERS, AK WALMART AMP
10/03 BONNER SPRINGS, KS PROVIDENCE MEDICAL CENTER AMP
10/05 MILWAUKEE, WI EAGLES BALLROOM
10/06 NASHVILLE, TN ASCEND AMPHITHEATER
10/09 SACRAMENTO, CA AFTERSHOCK FESTIVAL
10/10 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE WARFIELD
10/12 SPOKANE, WA SPOKANE PAVILION
10/13 TROUTDALE, OR MCMENAMINS EDGEFIELD
10/17 SALT LAKE CITY, UT THE COMPLEX
10/18 DENVER, CO RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE
10/20 LOS ANGELES, CA THE SHRINE
10/21 PHOENIX, AZ MESA AMPHITHEATRE
10/24 DALLAS, TX THE PAVILION AT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY
10/27 CHARLOTTE, NC METRO CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE
10/28 RICHMOND, VA VIRGINIA CREDIT UNION LIVE!
10/30 PITTSBURGH, PA PETERSEN EVENTS CENTER
12/18 CLEVELAND, OH ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE