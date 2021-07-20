WATCH: Man Captures Video Of 'Bigfoot' Crossing Michigan River

A man seems to have captured a bigfoot-like creature on camera crossing Cass River in Michigan.

The video was posted on Youtube by the Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization. In the video, a man says that the clip was sent in by Eddie V from Michigan. Eddie told the organization, "My cousin was kayaking on the Cass River here in Michigan when he took this picture. Not sure what it is, but I have sent it to a few people to see what they say. Some say it's Bigfoot carrying a baby Bigfoot, others say it's Bigfoot carrying a deer."

The figure in the video looks to be carrying something across the river. However, because the video was taped from far away, it is hard to determine exactly what is in 'Bigfoot's' arms.

The organization sets the video at several different speeds and breaks down different frames from the clip to help viewers better decide if it is actually Bigfoot crossing the river.