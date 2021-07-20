Western PA Woman Needs New Liver, Kidneys After Hiking Accident

A 26-year-old Western Pennsylvania woman is in need of help after a hiking accident gone terribly wrong.

Family members of Rebecca Rowan said she is in need of a liver transplant and new kidneys after falling down a ravine while hiking during a vacation in the southwest, WPXI reports.

Rowan's parents told WPXI that she and her brother -- both of whom live in Connellsville -- were hiking in the Arizona desert when they ran out of water, became severely dehydrated and got confused.

The two siblings were stranded in the desert until first responders located them hours after Rebecca fell.