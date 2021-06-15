Feedback

These Pennsylvania Children's Hospitals Are Among The 10 Best In The Nation

By Jason Hall

June 15, 2021

Two Pennsylvania children's hospitals recently ranked among the 10 best in the United States.

UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia were both included in U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of the best children's hospitals in the United States.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked No. 2 overall on the Best Children's Honor Roll, while also ranking No. 1 in Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic.

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ranked No. 9 in the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, while also ranking No. 2 in Pennsylvania and No. 3 in the Mid-Atlantic.

Boston Children's Hospital ranked No. 1 overall on the annual list.

U.S. News said its 2021-22 rankings were tabulated using data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals and thousands of pediatric doctors nationwide, which was administered and analyzed by RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm.

More than 100 pediatric medical experts provided input on what data should have been analyzed and collected for the study.

The clinical data was based on a timeframe that ended prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and analyzed how well hospitals performed in the three areas of quality:

  • Clinical outcomes
  • Efficient coordination of care
  • Providing care-related resources

Here is U.S. News' full top-10 best children's hospitals honor roll:

  1. Boston Children's Hospital (Boston, MA)
  2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)
  3. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston, TX)
  4. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center (Cincinnati, OH)
  5. Children's Hospital Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
  6. Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora, CO)
  7. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)
  8. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, OH)
  9. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh, PA)
  10. Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Chat About These Pennsylvania Children's Hospitals Are Among The 10 Best In The Nation

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.