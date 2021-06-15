These Pennsylvania Children's Hospitals Are Among The 10 Best In The Nation

Two Pennsylvania children's hospitals recently ranked among the 10 best in the United States.

UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia were both included in U.S. News & World Report's annual ranking of the best children's hospitals in the United States.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ranked No. 2 overall on the Best Children's Honor Roll, while also ranking No. 1 in Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic.

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ranked No. 9 in the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, while also ranking No. 2 in Pennsylvania and No. 3 in the Mid-Atlantic.

Boston Children's Hospital ranked No. 1 overall on the annual list.

U.S. News said its 2021-22 rankings were tabulated using data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals and thousands of pediatric doctors nationwide, which was administered and analyzed by RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm.

More than 100 pediatric medical experts provided input on what data should have been analyzed and collected for the study.

The clinical data was based on a timeframe that ended prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and analyzed how well hospitals performed in the three areas of quality:

Clinical outcomes

Efficient coordination of care

Providing care-related resources

Here is U.S. News' full top-10 best children's hospitals honor roll: