Britney Spears Paid For Sister Jamie Lynn's $1 Million Penthouse Condo

By Hayden Brooks

July 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears has been a hot topic in discussions about her sister Britney's 13-conservatorship as many have assumed that the superstar’s younger sibling has benefited from the legal arrangement.

On Tuesday (July 20), The Sun reported that the former Nickelodeon star's plush penthouse condominium in Destin, Florida, which is worth $1 million, was purchased through a trust that Britney has owned since 2000. Additionally, it was reported that the property has been managed partly by their father, Jamie Spears, when he took over Britney’s life as her conservator of her personal affairs, as well as her estate. The Destin condo and the LLC are reportedly listed as properties of Britney's estate in conservatorship filings from 2009.

The revelation comes after Jamie Lynn claimed that she hasn’t taken any money from her older sister. Back in 2019, the Zoey 101 star hit back at a user who claimed that she benefited from Spears' estate. "Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it," she wrote on social media, adding, "I would not spend money I did not earn."

Spears referenced the Destin, Florida condo in her court hearing, where she revealed that her entire family was vacationing in the residence when she was sent to a mental health facility against her will. For now, the chart-topper's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, is working "aggressively and expeditiously" to file a petition to remove her father as conservator in her legal arrangement. In speaking to the press, he said that the petition will be filed on the star’s behalf unless Jamie resigns first. He also thanked Spears for her "courage and for her strength" amid two powerful testimonies.

Britney Spears

