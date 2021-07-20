Britney Spears' Lawyer Aggressively Trying To Remove Father As Conservator

Mathew Rosengart is getting to work as Britney Spears' new attorney.

On Monday (July 19), Rosengart spoke to reporters at a brief hearing, revealing that his firm is working "aggressively and expeditiously" to file a petition to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator in the 13-year legal arrangement. In speaking to the press, he said that the petition will be filed on the pop superstar’s behalf unless Jamie resigns first. He also thanked Spears, 39, for her "courage and for her strength" amid two powerful testimonies.

This hearing revolved around security as Spears’ temporary conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, wanted to get security costs approved as she said that she’s been receiving death threats. "Today was about the issue concerning security," Rosengart told reporters after the hearing. "The only thing I'm going to add to what I said last week in court and outside is: First, I once again want to thank Britney Spears for her courage and for her strength. I want to thank Judge Penny for her courtesy and welcoming my firm and I into this case, and I also want to thank Britney Spears' fans and supporters. The outreach and support for my firm, myself and most importantly Britney has truly been overwhelming – coast to coast and literally throughout the world."

"Finally, and the last thing I'm going to say about this matter is: As I said in court last week and outside, my firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first," he continued.

In her last hearing, the star endured another emotional court testimony, where she broke down in tears, revealed she wanted to press charges against her father for "conservatorship abuse" and was granted her request to hire Rosengart by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.