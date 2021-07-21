Ex-Cowboy Deion Sanders Leaves Interview After Reporter Calls Him 'Deion'

Former Dallas Cowboy and current Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders took issue with being called "Deion" by a reporter on Tuesday.

He shut down a reporter Nick Suss with the Mississippi Clarion Ledger who tried to ask him a question after calling him by his first name during the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day event.

"You don't call Nick Saban, 'Nick.' Don't call me Deion," Sanders said, referencing the Alabama football coach. "If you call Nick, Nick, you'll get cussed out on the spot, so don't do that to me. Treat me like Nick."

Sanders walked out after Suss called him "Deion" a second time.