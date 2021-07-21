Here Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Detroit

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's hard not to love a delicious slice of pizza. What is hard is finding the best pizza in your area.

Luckily, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Detroit based on data from Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report had to say about the cheesy, greasy deliciousness:

"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. "

The report also states that Americans spend roughly $45.1 billion annually on pizza.

So, where are the best pizza places in Detroit?

According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to get your pizza fix in Detroit:

10. Mama Rosa's Pizzeria

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

9. Niki's

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5

8. Mikes Pizza Bar

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5

7. Pie-Sci

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

6. Mootz Pizzeria

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

5. Motor City Brewing Works

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5

4. Ottava Via

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

3. Pizza Papalis

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

2. Buddy's Pizza

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

1. Supino Pizzeria

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5

To view the complete list, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Here Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Detroit

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.