Here Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Detroit

It's hard not to love a delicious slice of pizza. What is hard is finding the best pizza in your area.

Luckily, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Detroit based on data from Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report had to say about the cheesy, greasy deliciousness:

"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. "

The report also states that Americans spend roughly $45.1 billion annually on pizza.

So, where are the best pizza places in Detroit?

According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to get your pizza fix in Detroit:

10. Mama Rosa's Pizzeria

Rating: 4.5 / 5

9. Niki's

Rating: 4.0 / 5

8. Mikes Pizza Bar

Rating: 4.0 / 5

7. Pie-Sci

Rating: 4.5 / 5

6. Mootz Pizzeria

Rating: 4.5 / 5

5. Motor City Brewing Works

Rating: 4.0 / 5

4. Ottava Via

Rating: 4.5 / 5

3. Pizza Papalis

Rating: 4.5 / 5

2. Buddy's Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5

1. Supino Pizzeria

Rating: 4.5 / 5

To view the complete list, click here.