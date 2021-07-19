Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Detroit

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 19, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.

To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Detroit that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:

"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."

According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Detroit.

20. Anchor Bar

  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Category: American, Bar

19. Cadillac Square Diner

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Diner

18. Evie's Tamales

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Mexican

17. Taqueria El Rey

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Mexican, Latin

16. Nemo's Bar & Grill

  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Category: American, Bar

15. The Ham Stop

  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Category: American, Diner

14. Detroiter Bar

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Bar

13. Cafe DIA

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Cafe

12. Golden Fleece Restaurant

  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Category: Mediterranean, Greek

11. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American

10. Hygrade Restaurant & Deli

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Diner

9. Clique Restaurant

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Diner

8. Honest John's Bar & Grill - Selden St.

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Bar

7. Scotty Simpson's Fish and Chips

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Seafood

6. Louie's Ham and Corned Beef Eastern Market

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Diner

5. American Coney Island

  • Rating: 4.0/5
  • Category: American, Fast-food

4. Taqueria Mi Pueblo

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Mexican, Latin

3. Green Dot Stables

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Bar

2. Lafayette Coney Island

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: American, Fast-food

1. Supino Pizzeria

  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Category: Italian, Pizza

