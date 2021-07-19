Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Detroit
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 19, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.
To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Detroit that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.
Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:
"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."
According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Detroit.
20. Anchor Bar
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American, Bar
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner
18. Evie's Tamales
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican
17. Taqueria El Rey
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican, Latin
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American, Bar
15. The Ham Stop
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American, Diner
14. Detroiter Bar
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Bar
13. Cafe DIA
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Cafe
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: Mediterranean, Greek
11. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner
8. Honest John's Bar & Grill - Selden St.
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Bar
7. Scotty Simpson's Fish and Chips
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Seafood
6. Louie's Ham and Corned Beef Eastern Market
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Diner
- Rating: 4.0/5
- Category: American, Fast-food
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Mexican, Latin
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Bar
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: American, Fast-food
- Rating: 4.5/5
- Category: Italian, Pizza