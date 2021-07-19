Highest-Rated 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants in Detroit

Finding a restaurant to eat at is hard when you're looking for quality food and trying to keep from breaking the bank.

To help broaden your food choices and keep your spending to a minimum, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Detroit that are listed as "cheap eats" on Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report said about the restaurants on the list:

"Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness."

According to the report, here are 20 of the best restaurants labeled as "cheap eats" in Detroit.

20. Anchor Bar

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American, Bar

19. Cadillac Square Diner

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Diner

18. Evie's Tamales

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican

17. Taqueria El Rey

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican, Latin

16. Nemo's Bar & Grill

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American, Bar

15. The Ham Stop

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American, Diner

14. Detroiter Bar

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Bar

13. Cafe DIA

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Cafe

12. Golden Fleece Restaurant

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: Mediterranean, Greek

11. Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American

10. Hygrade Restaurant & Deli

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Diner

9. Clique Restaurant

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Diner

8. Honest John's Bar & Grill - Selden St.

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Bar

7. Scotty Simpson's Fish and Chips

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Seafood

6. Louie's Ham and Corned Beef Eastern Market

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Diner

5. American Coney Island

Rating: 4.0/5

Category: American, Fast-food

4. Taqueria Mi Pueblo

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: Mexican, Latin

3. Green Dot Stables

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Bar

2. Lafayette Coney Island

Rating: 4.5/5

Category: American, Fast-food

1. Supino Pizzeria