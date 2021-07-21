Here Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Milwaukee

It's hard not to love a delicious slice of pizza. What is hard is finding the best pizza in your area.

Luckily, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Milwaukee based on data from Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report had to say about the cheesy, greasy deliciousness:

"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. "

The report also states that Americans spend roughly $45.1 billion annually on pizza.

So, where are the best pizza places in Milwaukee?

According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to get your pizza fix in Milwaukee:

10. Tenuta's Italian Restaurant

Rating: 4.5 / 5

9. Fixture Pizza Pub

Rating: 4.5 / 5

8. Pizza man

Rating: 4.0 / 5

7. National Pizza Pub & Grille

Rating: 4.5 / 5

6. Ned's Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5

5. Zaffiro's

Rating: 4.5 / 5

4. Santino's Little Italy

Rating: 4.5 / 5

3. San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

Rating: 4.5 / 5

2. Balistreri's Italian-American Ristorante

Rating: 4.5 / 5

1. Transfer Pizzeria Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5

To view the complete list, click here.