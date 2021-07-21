Here Are The Highest-Rated Pizza Restaurants In Minneapolis

It's hard not to love a delicious slice of pizza. What is hard is finding the best pizza in your area.

Luckily, Stacker released a list of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in Minneapolis based on data from Tripadvisor.

Here is what the report had to say about the cheesy, greasy deliciousness:

"There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. "

The report also states that Americans spend roughly $45.1 billion annually on pizza.

So, where are the best pizza places in Minneapolis?

According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to get your pizza fix in Minneapolis:

10. Day Block Brewing Company

Rating: 4.0 / 5

9. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge

Rating: 4.0 / 5

8. Pizza Luce - Uptown

Rating: 4.5 / 5

7. Red Wagon Pizza Company

Rating: 4.5 / 5

6. Fat Lorenzo's

Rating: 4.5 / 5

5. Red Rabbit Minneapolis

Rating: 4.5 / 5

4. Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

Rating: 4.5 / 5

3. Pizza Luce

Rating: 4.5 / 5

2. Young Joni

Rating: 4.5 / 5

1. Pizzeria Lola

Rating: 4.5 / 5

To view the complete list, click here.