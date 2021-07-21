Man Found Dead With The Words 'I Touch Little Girls' Written On Chest

An elderly Staten Island man was found dead in a multi-family house with the worlds "I touch little girls" written in marker on his chest.

Robert Raynor, 80, was located by emergency medical crews in the first floor hallway of his home in Tompkinsville in the 200 block of Corson Avenue, law enforcement sources confirmed to Staten Island Advance.

NBC New York reports NYPD officers responded to a 911 call regarding an unconscious male inside the Corson Avenue building just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday (July 21).

The law enforcement source told the Advance the message was written in black ink and it was unclear who wrote it, why or whether it was written before or after Raynor died.

NBC New York reports Raynor also had the words "I touch" written on one foot when discovered by police.

"I was coming out of the house, and before I went out the door I just turned around and I see the body," said the man who made the discovery. He said he didn't see the message that sources said was written across his chest.

The 80-year-old was not listed on the New York state sex-offender registry prior to his death.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told the Advance there was trauma to Raynor's body, which included a nose injury, but police are still working to determine whether the injuries were experienced through an attack or another way, such as a fall.

Raynor's cause of death will be determined by the New York City Medical Examiner and the investigation into his death remains ongoing.