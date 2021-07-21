Meek Mill Shares Sweet Video Showing Off His Son's Rapping Skills

Meek Mill shared a sweet video of his son's rapping skills on Instagram, showing that he's following closely in his dad's footsteps.

The clip is a screen recording from the free phone software BandLab, showcasing the youngster's latest song. In the clip you can hear Meek's son rap, "You already know my song gonna slap and you know that's no cap." A little bit later in the song, he says, "Out of all my songs this is my favorite rap."

Meek praised his son's efforts in the rap, writing the caption, "My son send me a song everyday and he gasss lol"

Rapper Tierra Whack commented on the video, giving Meek's son high praise. She commented several of the lines from the song, many accompanied with laughing, sweating, and flame emojis. She also wrote, "This a cooker lil cuz cuz."

Check out the clip of the little guy's rap below.