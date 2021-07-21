Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Entire 2021 NFL Draft Class To Rookie Deals

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with their entire 2021 NFL Draft class.

Center Kendrick Green, who was selected at No. 87 overall in the third-round of this year's draft, signed his rookie contract on Wednesday (July 21), the team announced in a news release on their official website.

Green was the final signee among Pittsburgh's nine-player draft class and filled arguably the biggest position need following several key departures on the offensive line including former All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey.

Green started all eight games for the University Illinois during a pandemic-limited Big Ten season in 2020, finishing his collegiate career with 33 consecutive stats.

The Peoria native was a USA TODAY second team All-American, an Associated Press All-Big Ten first team selection and a consensus All-Big Ten first team selection during his final season.

The versatile center also played both guard during his collegiate career, splitting time at both positions in 2020.

"I play with a mean streak," Green said via Steelers.com. "I play hard. I play physical. I've played football that way my whole life. It's just who I am. Growing up, the neighborhood I am from. I am from a neighborhood called the East Bluff in Peoria, Illinois. It's kind of a rough place to live. Just growing up with that aggressive vibe is what I needed. I didn't want to let anyone punk me."

Green believes the Steelers' famous grittiness puts him in the perfect situation.

"They are a gritty team," Green said. "It's gritty football played in Pittsburgh. Real physical football. I think it will be a perfect match for me. I feel like the coaching staff believes in me and are willing to let me go to work. I just want to get my face in the playbook and learn. The faster I learn the playbook and the offense, the faster I can play. I feel like I am pretty football savvy, have a good football IQ. I love X's and O's. That has always been a thing for me. I really like talking ball, so I am excited."