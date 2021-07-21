Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Entire 2021 NFL Draft Class To Rookie Deals

By Jason Hall

July 21, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Photo: Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with their entire 2021 NFL Draft class.

Center Kendrick Green, who was selected at No. 87 overall in the third-round of this year's draft, signed his rookie contract on Wednesday (July 21), the team announced in a news release on their official website.

Green was the final signee among Pittsburgh's nine-player draft class and filled arguably the biggest position need following several key departures on the offensive line including former All-Pro center Maurkice Pouncey.

Green started all eight games for the University Illinois during a pandemic-limited Big Ten season in 2020, finishing his collegiate career with 33 consecutive stats.

The Peoria native was a USA TODAY second team All-American, an Associated Press All-Big Ten first team selection and a consensus All-Big Ten first team selection during his final season.

The versatile center also played both guard during his collegiate career, splitting time at both positions in 2020.

"I play with a mean streak," Green said via Steelers.com. "I play hard. I play physical. I've played football that way my whole life. It's just who I am. Growing up, the neighborhood I am from. I am from a neighborhood called the East Bluff in Peoria, Illinois. It's kind of a rough place to live. Just growing up with that aggressive vibe is what I needed. I didn't want to let anyone punk me."

Green believes the Steelers' famous grittiness puts him in the perfect situation.

"They are a gritty team," Green said. "It's gritty football played in Pittsburgh. Real physical football. I think it will be a perfect match for me. I feel like the coaching staff believes in me and are willing to let me go to work. I just want to get my face in the playbook and learn. The faster I learn the playbook and the offense, the faster I can play. I feel like I am pretty football savvy, have a good football IQ. I love X's and O's. That has always been a thing for me. I really like talking ball, so I am excited."

