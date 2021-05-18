Pittsburgh Steelers Announce 2 More Signings From 2021 NFL Draft Class

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed two more players from their 2021 NFL Draft class.

The Steelers have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and linebacker Buddy Johnson, both of whom were picked in the fourth-round and were collegiate teammates at Texas A&M, according to a news release on the Steelers' official website Tuesday (May 18).

Moore, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020, was selected by the Steelers at No. 128 overall. The Beaumont, Texas native made 10 starts for the Aggies at left tackle in 2020, playing a key role on one of the SEC's best offensive lines, which averaged 0.7 sacks allowed per game, 3.8 tackles for loss allowed and 5.45 rushing yards per carry, finishing his final season as a Joe Moore Award finalist.

Moore also started a combined 13 games during his sophomore and junior seasons, while also appearing in eight games as a freshman in 2017, initially playing the offensive guard position before switching to offensive tackle.