Pittsburgh Steelers Announce 2 More Signings From 2021 NFL Draft Class
By Jason Hall
May 18, 2021
The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed two more players from their 2021 NFL Draft class.
The Steelers have agreed to terms with offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and linebacker Buddy Johnson, both of whom were picked in the fourth-round and were collegiate teammates at Texas A&M, according to a news release on the Steelers' official website Tuesday (May 18).
Moore, a second-team All-SEC selection in 2020, was selected by the Steelers at No. 128 overall. The Beaumont, Texas native made 10 starts for the Aggies at left tackle in 2020, playing a key role on one of the SEC's best offensive lines, which averaged 0.7 sacks allowed per game, 3.8 tackles for loss allowed and 5.45 rushing yards per carry, finishing his final season as a Joe Moore Award finalist.
Moore also started a combined 13 games during his sophomore and junior seasons, while also appearing in eight games as a freshman in 2017, initially playing the offensive guard position before switching to offensive tackle.
We have signed OT Dan Moore Jr. & LB Buddy Johnson. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/hj95TxsBe2— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 18, 2021
"I know they drafted for me a reason," Moore said. "Whatever it is, I am ready to take it on. I started off at guard, moved to tackle my third game of the season. It wasn't a hard transition at all. It's the coaching style we have at A&M, the next man up, you have to be ready to play any position."
Johnson was selected by the Steelers at No. 140 overall. The Dallas native recorded 210 career tackles, 6.5 sacks, five pass defenses, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception, finishing his final season as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.
"I feel like I can do whatever my coach asks me to do, stopping the run, stopping the pass," Johnson said. "This league is changing for linebackers. You have to be able to run and move. I look forward to being about to get out there and showcase my talents.
The Steelers have now agreed to terms with six players from their 2021 NFL Draft class, with only first-round pick Najee Harris, second-round pick Pat Friermuth and third-round pick Kendrick Green remaining unsigned.
Photo: Getty Images