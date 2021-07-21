Prince Harry Doesn't Want To Hurt Royal Family With His Memoir, Source Says

By Emily Lee

July 21, 2021

Gurkha 200 Pageant
Photo: Getty Images

On Monday (July 19), Prince Harry announced he's writing an "accurate and wholly truthful" memoir about royal life. While the Duke of Sussex did inform the Royal Family of his plans to publish a memoir, a source told Page Six many of them are less than thrilled by the idea.

According to the new report from Page Six, Harry doesn't intend to "deliberately" hurt his family with the memoir. Despite his intentions, Harry's fellow royals don't seem to be on board. “On what planet does Harry think that this is not a ‘f**k you’ to the family?” a source told the outlet.

The Daily Mail also reports that Harry's father Prince Charles is concerned about what Harry might write about Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. It's long been believed that the Prince of Wales intends to change his wife's title from Princess Consort to Queen Consort when he becomes King of England. Should Harry share any damaging details about his relationship with his stepmother, Charles reportedly believes it will hurt his chances of upgrading Camilla's future title.

“Let’s be honest, Harry has never been close to the Duchess of Cornwall," an insider spilled to the Daily Mail. "If he documents their fraught relationship in the book it could be very damaging at a time when Charles is laying the groundwork for her to become Queen.”

According to Prince Harry, however, the memoir will be more focused on his own personal journey. “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," the prince said in his announcement.

The memoir is expected to be published. in late 2022.

