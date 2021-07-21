Seattle Storm Star Will Be One Of The Flag Bearers For Team USA

A WNBA legend and Seattle Storm player can add another achievement to her resume.

Sue Bird was selected to be one of the flag bearers for Team USA along with baseball star Eddy Alvarez for the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, according to TIME. The Storm point guard will be competing on the women's basketball team for her 5th Olympics.

Reporters said Bird was shocked to hear she was chosen to carry the flag.

“It’s impossible to put in perspective,” she says. “I don’t know if I’ve fully wrapped my head around it.” She also told her finaceé, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, about the news. Rapinoe told Bird how proud she was of her.