Seattle Storm Star Will Be One Of The Flag Bearers For Team USA

By Zuri Anderson

July 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A WNBA legend and Seattle Storm player can add another achievement to her resume.

Sue Bird was selected to be one of the flag bearers for Team USA along with baseball star Eddy Alvarez for the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, according to TIME. The Storm point guard will be competing on the women's basketball team for her 5th Olympics.

Reporters said Bird was shocked to hear she was chosen to carry the flag.

“It’s impossible to put in perspective,” she says. “I don’t know if I’ve fully wrapped my head around it.” She also told her finaceé, soccer star Megan Rapinoe, about the news. Rapinoe told Bird how proud she was of her.

The Olympic veteran will be going for her fifth gold medal, and if she wins the honor, she could be one of the first women to win five basketball medals.

"The last women’s basketball player to take on that role during a Summer Olympics opening ceremony was Dawn Staley, in Athens in 2004; she’s now the Team USA coach," TIME wrote.

The Opening Ceremony will be Friday, July 23.

Click here to see who else from the Pacific Northwest is competing in the Olympics this year.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.