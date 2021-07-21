See Where Virginia Ranks On A List Of States With The Most UFO Sightings

Have you ever seen an unidentified flying object?

If you live in Virginia, it's more likely to happen than most other states.

Stacker.com released its list ranking the U.S. states with the most reported UFO sighings, with Virginia ranking No. 16 out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

According to the study, there were 1,913 sightings in Virginia dating back to 1400.

The study reports the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) has documented 90,000 UFO sightings since it was founded in 1974.

Here's Stacker's full list of states with the most UFO sightings: