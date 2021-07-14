These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Virginia

By Jason Hall

July 14, 2021

Several schools in Virginia are among the best in the country, according to a recent study.

USNews.com compiled a list of the 2021 Best Public High Schools, which includes a list of the top 25 schools nationwide, as well as an extensive statewide list.

U.S. News calculated its scores based on varying percentages of what each school offered including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

"We did this by summing their weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school's performance across these metrics," the website stated. "The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis. For example, a school with a score of 60 performed in the 60th percentile among all schools in the rankings."

Here are the top 25 best public high schools in Virginia per USNews.com:

  1. Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology- Alexandria
  2. Langley High School- McLean
  3. McLean High School- McLean
  4. Open High School- Richmond
  5. Marshall High- Falls Church
  6. W.T. Woodson High School- Fairfax
  7. Chantilly High School- Chantilly
  8. Oakton High School- Vienna
  9. Madison High- Vienna
  10. West Springfield High School- Springfield
  11. Richmond Community High School- Richmond
  12. Yorktown High School- Arlington
  13. Deep Run High School- Glen Allen
  14. George Mason High School- Falls Church
  15. Robinson Secondary School- Fairfax
  16. Lake Braddock Secondary School- Burke
  17. Cosby High School- Midlothian
  18. Battlefield High School- Haymarket
  19. Grassfield High School- Chesapeake
  20. Briar Woods High School- Ashburn
  21. Blacksburg High- Blacksburg
  22. Patriot High School- Nokesville
  23. Centreville High- Clifton
  24. Hickory High School- Chesapeake
  25. Osbourn Park High School- Manassas

Chat About These Are The Top 25 Best High Schools In Virginia

