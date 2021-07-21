See Why Some Trails, Campgrounds & More Are Closed In Eastern Washington

It's the peak of summer but both residents and tourists in Eastern Washington won't be able to enjoy several outside areas for some time.

Starting Friday, July 23 at midnight, all Eastern Washington lands under the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be closed to the public, according to Hillary Franz, the Washington Commissioner of Public Lands. KOMO reports that officials shut down access due to the ongoing drought and extreme fire danger.

The closure will apply to all DNR-managed lands, conservation areas, community forests, any associated roads, trails, campgrounds, recreational sites, and recreational facilities.