Tacoma Woman, Oldest Working Nurse In America, Retires At 96

America's oldest working nurse is hanging up her scrubs after more than 70 years of bringing smiles to patient's faces.

KIRO 7 learned 96-year-old Florence "SeeSee" Rigney's last day with MultiCare Health System was Friday (July 16), and co-workers and executives saw her off with balloons, flowers, and plenty of hugs.

“I don’t like to sit around – I’ve always got to have something to do. That’s my nature,” Rigney said. “I don’t know exactly what made me want to become a nurse, but it was something that I always wanted to do. I love to interact with patients and give them the help that I can.”