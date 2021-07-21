Texas Man Wins $1 Million From Free Lottery Ticket For Covid Vaccine

By Anna Gallegos

July 21, 2021

Losing Lottery Scratch-Off Cards
A man in Arlington, Texas, hit the jackpot after he got his Covid-19 vaccine.

Gary Smith was visiting his family in Arkansas when he got his second dose of the vaccine at an area health clinic earlier in July. He was given the choice of a $20 gift card for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission or a $20 scratch off lottery ticket as part of a state program encouraging people to get the shot.

He initially didn't believe that he won.

"I know they're lying," Smith said. "I couldn't believe it."

Neither could his family.

"My grandmother was the first person that I told about my win," Smith said. "We both were in total shock! She immediately wanted to leave to get her another ticket."

He said he plans to use the money to pay off bills, help his family, and for his wedding.

"I recently got engaged in April and blessed to have the wedding and honeymoon of my dreams with my future wife," Smith said.

Arkansas is one of 26 states that offers some kind of government-funded incentive to encourage people to get vaccinated.

