These Arizona Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In The Entire Country

Whether you're not ready to own a home or are only in the area temporarily, rental homes are a great option.

Some places are far better for renting than others, however, and WalletHub set out to discover which cites are the best for renting homes.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared over 180 rental markets based on 22 key metrics of rental attractiveness and quality of life. Based on the study, many Arizona cities landed among the top spots.

Scottsdale came in at number 12 on the list, placing the highest among all of the Arizona cities. Scottsdale was third overall for quality of life.

Gilbert wasn't far behind at number 14, followed by Chandler at number 18, and Peoria at number 20. Gilbert placed fourth overall for "most safe" cities.

A little further down the list was Tucson at number 29 and Glendale at number 35.

According to WalletHub, here are the top 20 cities in America for renting homes:

Sioux Falls, SD Cedar Rapids, IA Overland Park, KS Fargo, ND Lincoln, NE Columbia, MD Bismarck, ND El Paso, TX Lewiston, ME Nashua, NH Omaha, NE Scottsdale, AZ Portland, ME Gilbert, AZ Huntsville, AL Des Moines, IA Madison, WI Chandler, AZ South Burlington, VT Peoria, AZ

Click here to see the full study.