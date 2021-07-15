Can You Guess Arizona's Favorite Candy?

Do you prefer chocolate or fruity candy? What kind of candy do you think your state loves the most?

Zippia conducted a study to find that out. The website used Google Trends to find out the favorite candy of each state.

So what candy is Arizona's favorite?

According to the study, it's Starbursts.

Arizona wasn't the only state loving that candy, though. Starburst, Skittles, and Hershey bars were loved by seven states each.

The other states where Starbursts came out on top were California, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, and South Carolina.

Arizona's neighbors were munching on Skittles, Starbursts, One Hundred Grand bars, M&Ms, and Hershey bars.

Chocolate candies won the hearts of 33 states. The chocolatey candies included Almond Joys, Mars bars, Twix bars, Paydays, Crunch bars, Baby Ruths, Butterfingers, Three Musketeers, Kit Kats, Snickers, One Hundred Grand Bars, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Milk Ways.

Two candy bars that didn't make it to the top of anyone's list was Mounds and peanut M&Ms.

Click here to see the full study.