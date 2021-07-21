TIME Ranks 1 Georgia City Among The 100 'Greatest Places' In The World

One of the greatest places on Earth is located in Georgia.

TIME released its 2021 World’s Greatest Places, mapping out “100 extraordinary destinations to explore.”

The third-annual ranking comes at an unusual time, as travel and tourism industries re-emerge from the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TIME considered nominations of countries, regions, cities and towns, and narrowed down the best experiences.

Read more about how TIME selected the 2021 World’s Greatest Places here.

So, which Georgia city is among the 100 greatest places in the world?

Savannah.

TIME highlighted the revitalized riverfront in Savannah, Georgia, as an extraordinary tourist attraction.

Here’s what TIME says about it:

“The riverfront of the Hostess City of the South is undergoing some radical changes, transforming underutilized space into new districts, bringing more of the city’s hidden treasures into view. On the site of a former power station, the newly opened Plant Riverside District offers multiple restaurants, most with river views and outdoor seating, such as the German-style Riverside Biergarten. Its towering dual smokestacks hover above music venues, morning mindful-yoga classes and the new JW Marriott Savannah, which features a rooftop lounge. About a mile east is Eastern Wharf, a 54-acre development that will include the Thompson Savannah. More buzzy openings include The Jules, housed in a renovated 19th century mansion on the Historic District’s Chippewa Square, and the 3 Points Food Court, a food-truck park that hosts yard games, movie nights and live musical acts.”

See the full list here.