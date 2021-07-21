WATCH: Giannis Orders '50 Piece' On IG Live To Honor Finals MVP Performance
By Jason Hall
July 21, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his historic NBA Finals performance in the most fitting way possible.
The 2021 NBA Finals MVP shared an Instagram Live video of himself ordering a "50 piece" of chicken minis at a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru Wednesday (July 21) morning, hours after scoring 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to lead Milwaukee to its second NBA championship and first since 1971.
In the video, Antetokounmpo asks the Chick-Fil-A employee if he can show her in the video, which she complies, before revealing "there's 150,000 people watching you right now."
"50 exactly," Antetokounmpo said while ordering the celebratory meal in the video. "Not 51, not 49, chicken minis, yes? 50. And let me have a large drink, no ice, half Sprite, half lemonade."
Giannis just ordered another 50 piece on IG live 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gAkSM9qdxI— Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) July 21, 2021
It's been an eventful two years for the 26-year-old Greek native.
Antetekounmpo won his first regular season NBA MVP in 2019-20 and was rewarded with a five-year, $228 million supermax extension last offseason, choosing to stay with the Bucks long-term rather than test free agency.
The All-Star forward averaged 28.1 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.9 assists during the 2020-21 season, leading the Bucks to a 46-26 overall regular season record.
Antekounmpo, who experienced a knee injury that forced him to miss the final two games of the Eastern Conference Finals, finished the postseason with 30.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in 21 appearances.