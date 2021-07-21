WATCH: Giannis Orders '50 Piece' On IG Live To Honor Finals MVP Performance

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his historic NBA Finals performance in the most fitting way possible.

The 2021 NBA Finals MVP shared an Instagram Live video of himself ordering a "50 piece" of chicken minis at a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru Wednesday (July 21) morning, hours after scoring 50 points in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to lead Milwaukee to its second NBA championship and first since 1971.

In the video, Antetokounmpo asks the Chick-Fil-A employee if he can show her in the video, which she complies, before revealing "there's 150,000 people watching you right now."

"50 exactly," Antetokounmpo said while ordering the celebratory meal in the video. "Not 51, not 49, chicken minis, yes? 50. And let me have a large drink, no ice, half Sprite, half lemonade."