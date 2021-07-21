Why July 22nd Matters in Rock History

July 22, 2021

It’s July 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.

In 2005, The Doors drummer John Densmore won a ruling that kept the other two surviving members, Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, from using the band’s name as part of their act The Doors of the 21st Century.

In 1996, the angry parents of a murdered California girl sued Slayer, claiming their lyrics incited three boys to kill the girl. A judge later threw ruled against the parents.

In 2006, Johnny Cash had the number one album in the country with the posthumous recordAmerican V: A Hundred Highways, which used vocals recorded before the singer’s death.

In 1967, Jimi Hendrix called it quits as the support act for The Monkees.

In 1989, Courtney Love married her first husband, James Moreland, who sang for the LA band Leaving Trains.

And in 2000, Oasis appeared at London’s Wembley Stadium, performing a show that was broadcast live across the world on TV. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

