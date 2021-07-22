Arizona Is The Worst Place To Live According To Recent Study

According to a recent study, Arizona is the worst place to live in the entire country.

CNBC recently released a study that compared each state based on quality of life, crime rates, environmental quality, and more to determine which states were the worst to live.

The study shows that Arizona is the absolute worst, though most residents may disagree. But, the number don't lie do they?

Here's what the study said about Arizona:

"Natural beauty is abundant in the Grand Canyon State, but so is ozone, particularly in heavily populated Maricopa County — the home to Phoenix, and to some of the worst air quality in the nation, according to the American Lung Association. Arizona is stingy when it comes to public health funding, and it has a shortage of doctors and mental health providers. Even though there is no evidence of election fraud in Arizona — and not for lack of trying to find it — state lawmakers passed new restrictions on mail voting this year."

Here are the top ten worst states to live in:

Arizona Texas Nevada (tie) Missouri (tie) Tennessee Georgia Alabama Arkansas Louisiana Indiana

