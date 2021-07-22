Belly Teams Up With The Weeknd, Young Thug For 'Better Believe' Video

After a three-year break from music, Belly returned earlier this year to drop some new releases ahead of his upcoming album See You Next Wednesday. On Wednesday (July 21), he released a new video for "Better Believe," featuring Young Thug and longtime collaborator The Weeknd.

According to Billboard, the Palestinian-Canadian rapper is in a better place than he was when his last album, 2018's Immigrant, came out.

"Honestly man, it's a celebration of me coming back and being able to do this," he said. "It was times during these last couple of years that I stopped believing that I would ever get the chance to be Belly, the rapper, the artist ever again. I just didn't have the confidence or the passion. I feel like now being able to do it like this and have an album of this caliber, s--- man, it feels good. I think the celebration is what I want people to look forward to."

Check out the "Better Believe" video below.