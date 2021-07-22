Bishop Briggs Goes Topless In Latest Instagram Post
By Ginny Reese
July 22, 2021
Bishop Briggs went topless in her latest Instagram post and fans are loving it. The carousel of classy photos shows Briggs in front of a turf-covered wall with butterflies hanging all around her. She's standing with a red polka-dotted mushroom covering the lower half.
Fans loved the photo, commenting things like, "so beautiful," "so much love for you," and the simple, but always effective, heart-eyed emojis.
Briggs said it is all part of her creative side. She wrote the caption, "Being creative is my favorite thing. thank you [Ashley Osborn] for making the visions in my brain come to life!!!!!!!"
Check out the classy, cool photos below:
The indie-pop singer is acting as the music director for Dermot Kennedy at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater next month. She curated a playlist around the issue''s theme- performance, reported Harpers Bazaar.
She said, "There were a few things that came to mind when diving into the concept- the visual aspect, how it makes you feel, vocal performance, and escapism. This playlist is a mix of all those elements."