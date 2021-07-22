Bishop Briggs Goes Topless In Latest Instagram Post

By Ginny Reese

July 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Bishop Briggs went topless in her latest Instagram post and fans are loving it. The carousel of classy photos shows Briggs in front of a turf-covered wall with butterflies hanging all around her. She's standing with a red polka-dotted mushroom covering the lower half.

Fans loved the photo, commenting things like, "so beautiful," "so much love for you," and the simple, but always effective, heart-eyed emojis.

Briggs said it is all part of her creative side. She wrote the caption, "Being creative is my favorite thing. thank you [Ashley Osborn] for making the visions in my brain come to life!!!!!!!"

Check out the classy, cool photos below:

The indie-pop singer is acting as the music director for Dermot Kennedy at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater next month. She curated a playlist around the issue''s theme- performance, reported Harpers Bazaar.

She said, "There were a few things that came to mind when diving into the concept- the visual aspect, how it makes you feel, vocal performance, and escapism. This playlist is a mix of all those elements."

