Carrie Underwood Seemingly Hints That She's The Singer On Jason Aldean Duet
By Kelly Fisher
July 22, 2021
Carrie Underwood seemingly confirmed that she’s the mystery artist singing with Jason Aldean on his soon-to-release duet, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Aldean announced on his social media channels this week that he has a new song slated to release on Friday (July 23). He did not, however, disclose the name of the artist joining him on the upcoming track.
The “Blame It On You” singer wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of himself and a giant question mark:
“We've got a brand new song coming your way this Friday! Who do y'all think is singing on this one with me?👇 #IfIDidntLoveYou”
Naturally, fans were buzzing with guesses.
Some suggested Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, would be the mystery artist. Others wondered whether Aldean teamed up with Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Kelly Clarkson (the pair released “Don't You Wanna Stay” in 2010), and other artists.
But fans doubled down on guesses for Underwood when some internet investigators discovered that brightening the photo revealed Underwood’s face behind the question mark.
Underwood remained silent until Thursday morning (July 22).
That’s when the “Love Wins” powerhouse retweeted Aldean with one single emoji: a woman raising her hand.
Fans have since replied to Underwood’s tweet, bursting with excitement and predicting “one heck of a hit.”
Stay tuned for the release of “If I Didn’t Love You” on Friday.
