Carrie Underwood Seemingly Hints That She's The Singer On Jason Aldean Duet

Some suggested Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, would be the mystery artist. Others wondered whether Aldean teamed up with Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Lauren Alaina, Kelly Clarkson (the pair released “Don't You Wanna Stay” in 2010), and other artists.

But fans doubled down on guesses for Underwood when some internet investigators discovered that brightening the photo revealed Underwood’s face behind the question mark.

Underwood remained silent until Thursday morning (July 22).

That’s when the “Love Wins” powerhouse retweeted Aldean with one single emoji: a woman raising her hand.

Fans have since replied to Underwood’s tweet, bursting with excitement and predicting “one heck of a hit.”

Stay tuned for the release of “If I Didn’t Love You” on Friday.