Jason Aldean's Wife Shares Adorable Video Of Their Son On Stage

Summer of 2021 marks a comeback for live music.

While many artists and fans are celebrating, it was an extra special experience for the Aldean family.

Jason Aldean introduced his son to cheering fans during a concert.

The country star’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a video on Instagram on Monday (July 12), watching “my babyyyyy” meet adoring fans.

Some left comments, gushing that “Memphis realized daddy is a being deal,” and wondering whether he got “a taste of his future” being in front of the crowd.

If he has a taste for more, he’s likely taking after his superstar dad.