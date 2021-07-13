Jason Aldean's Wife Shares Adorable Video Of Their Son On Stage

By Kelly Fisher

July 13, 2021

Jason Aldean Launches Three-Night "JASON ALDEAN: RIDE ALL NIGHT VEGAS"
Photo: Getty Images

Summer of 2021 marks a comeback for live music.

While many artists and fans are celebrating, it was an extra special experience for the Aldean family.

Jason Aldean introduced his son to cheering fans during a concert.

The country star’s wife, Brittany Aldean, shared a video on Instagram on Monday (July 12), watching “my babyyyyy” meet adoring fans.

Some left comments, gushing that “Memphis realized daddy is a being deal,” and wondering whether he got “a taste of his future” being in front of the crowd.

If he has a taste for more, he’s likely taking after his superstar dad.

Aldean said he felt a “rush” when he got to perform live again in Ohio over the weekend, and looked ahead to the next opportunity to play for a crowd.

The “Blame It On You” singer said on Instagram:

“Such a rush last nite playing Country Concert in Ohio. Feels good to finally be back in saddle! 2021 is about to be 🔥. See y’all next weekend at @fasterhorsesfestival🤘🏼”

Aldean is also headed to Las Vegas later this year. He announced a three-night concert series called “Back in the Saddle: Las Vegas 2021,” an extension of his “Back in the Saddle Tour” that kicks off in August.

