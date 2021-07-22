Detroit Woman Says Neighbor Purposefully Released Dogs That Attacked Her

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 22, 2021

A Detroit woman says was intentionally attacked by her neighbor's dogs while walking her puppy Saturday night (July 17).

Dana Dixon said she was walking her Goldendoodle puppy, Dexter, by her neighbor's home on Peerless Street when three Pitbulls were purposefully let out of their yard, WDIV 4 reported.

"To have to fight off three Pit Bulls and then hold your dog -- and we're just playing tug-of-war with my dog. On top of it, I’m being bit. It was the scariest thing," Dixon said.

Dixon noted that because of the attack, she had to be treated for bites and multiple sprains. "It was very frightening. I thought we were both going to die. I'm just holding onto my dog, trying to protect him."

Dixon told WDIV 4 that she is in "total shock" about the situation. When describing the incident, she noted that the man just stood there on her porch, allowing the dogs to attack her while yelling at her to "[expletive] stop screaming."

She is not the first person in the area to have an issue with the neighbor and his dogs. Dixon added that the dogs had killed another neighbor's dogs before.

The three Pitbulls were not removed from the property. WDIV 4 reported that a spokeswoman from the city of Detroit said they are working on getting custody of the dogs to have them tested for rabies and evaluated.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.