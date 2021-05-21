Detroit Boy Saves Siblings During Dog Attack

A Detroit boy was viciously attacked by a dog while trying to protect his siblings from being harmed on Monday (May 17).

According to Fox 2, Deacon Ashmore played in front of his Detroit home with his siblings and other neighborhood kids when a dog came out of nowhere and attacked.

"Then next thing I knew, I saw these dogs come out of nowhere, and they like bit my leg," said Deacon.

Deacon got in front of the dog while his siblings ran inside the house, and the dog bit the back of his leg.

His mom, Elisabeth Ashmore, told FOX 2, "Deacon came hobbling in, and there were chunks of skin falling off, and there was blood everywhere."

Due to his injuries, Deacon needed surgery at Detroit Children's Hospital but expects to make a full recovery.

His father, Peter Ashmore, noted, "We were really grateful, God was really good, because when you think about it on your calf, your Achilles is right there, you know. And just all the ligaments coming down that connect. A couple of spots you can see, maybe a couple of centimeters this way or the other, and it could’ve been really dicey. That’s a serious kind of injury."

FOX 2 reported that in 2020, 400 dog bites were reported, and there have been over 150 reported just this year.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Deacon's family pay for medical bills. You can find the donation link here.

Photo: GoFundMe